Roads closed, businesses damaged by severe storm

Storm damage is being reported around the region this Monday morning.

Rt. 10 near the Lincoln- Logan County line is shut down.

A mudslide is shutting down all lanes between the Harts area and Chapmanville.

In Pike County, Kentucky, a lot of down trees on power lines, but also damaged buildings.

Several businesses on South Mayo Trail are damaged, including Dairy Queen and Save-A-Lot.

In Cabell County, Rt. 152 is back open near German Ridge Hill. A tree was blocking the road for a short while.

Glenwood Road in the Milton area was closed to Dudley Gap due to a down tree.

In Kanawha County, a tree is blocking Sissonville Drive in the 3000 block.

In Fayette County, the Department of Transportation is reporting that there are down power lines on U.S. 60 near mile marker 25.

In Boone County, Rt. 85 in Robinson is shut down. It's between Madison and Van.

In Jackson County, W.Va., Rt. 2 near the Constellium Plant is shut down.

