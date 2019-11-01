Wind causes damage, blackouts in Boone County

Many neighbors are left in the dark and with big messes to clean up after a storm blew through Thursday evening.

Strong winds knocked out power to many in Boone County, West Virginia, which experienced blackouts Thursday night.

Boone County dispatchers say the area of Foster and Drawdy was where they received the most reports of damage. They say they took roughly 60 calls about damage from around noon until about 5 p.m. Thursday.

There were many trees down, including near the intersection of Route 3 and 119, which took out even the stoplights there.

One home in the Drawdy area had its roof blown off, but dispatchers tell WSAZ that no one was injured.

As of 11 p.m.Thursday, more than 600 people in the Foster area and more than 1,000 people in the county were still in the dark.