Storms cause damage in Floyd County, Ky.

Strong to severe thunderstorms have caused damage Wednesday afternoon in parts of Floyd County, including the city of Prestonsburg, the Floyd County Emergency Management reports.

Trees are reported down throughout the Prestonsburg area.

On Court Street, a roof blew off and onto vehicles.

Crews with the Prestonsburg Fire Department have responded to damage calls.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene.

