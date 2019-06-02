Storms cause high water in Huntington; flash flood warning issued

A strong thunderstorm brought heavy rains to the Ashland-Huntington area Sunday causing flash flooding.

In Huntington parts of Adams Ave were under water, and so were side streets as drivers tried to find their way around.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Cabell County until 5:15 p.m. Sunday. That warning also includes Wayne County, W.Va., Boyd County, Ky., and Lawrence County, Ohio.

A large portion of the WSAZ viewing area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Sunday.

