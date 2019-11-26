Storms could impact Thanksgiving dinner

Strong storms are expected to arrive in our area Tuesday night and last through Wednesday with strong winds that will likely knock down trees and power lines.

Storms could knock out your power for Thanksgiving dinner.

"We have some really high winds that will be blowing all across West Virginia and neighboring states," AEP spokesman Phil Moye said. "We could see some problems in pockets wherever the winds are high enough to blow down trees or tree limbs onto power lines."

"We understand that people have plans for Thanksgiving," Moye continued. "They're going to have families over, they are going to be cooking. We want to make sure that if there is bad weather that causes power outages, we are going to be on top of it as quick as we can taking care of it as fast as we can."

Precautions include having all employees and contractors on standby to make repairs and stocking supplies including transformers, power lines and telephone poles, Moye said.

The power outage is likely to last through Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday night. That will impact your holiday feast, but not completely ruin it.

"Put everything in a cast iron skillet and have your grill ready to go," Bridge Road Bistro executive chef John Wright said. "Make it the day before because we should be good on Wednesday. Make the things before then heat them up in the cast iron on top of your grill."

You can also easily cook your turkey on the grill, Wright said. The best way is to remove the bones and place it flat on your grill.

Wright said it is best to leave the grill lid shut to keep heat from escaping.

"Most people overcook their turkey or they undercook it," Wright said. "The best thing is to go out and buy a thermometer. You know, five dollars at your local Walmart and make sure you take it to about 160 degrees. It will carry over to the 165 once you take it out."

"The best thing to do is to make sure you rest your turkey," Wright continued. "If you don't rest your turkey and you cut right away, the first thing that happens is all the liquid, all the juices, go out. What you want is to let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes and let the liquids redistribute themselves throughout the turkey then you will have a moist delicious turkey."