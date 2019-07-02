Storms down trees in parts of Lawrence County, Ohio

Gusty thunderstorms caused some issues Tuesday afternoon in the Burlingon area, our crew at the scene reports, including downed trees.

One of them was covering County Road 1 near Burlington Elementary School. It landed on power lines.

It appears that another smaller tree came down on that road. Firefighters were working on clearing the debris.

Another tree crashed on Sandusky Road, also onto some power lines. Crews were working to clear that scene, as well.

No injuries were reported.

