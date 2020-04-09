Storms in Greenup County overturn camper

Storms early Thursday morning caused heavy damages to homes in Greenup County.

Storms early Thursday morning caused heavy damages to homes in Greenup County, including this camper that was flipped over.

"It sounded like a train, a roaring train. You could hear it coming, and my husband came out and then it hit," said resident Bobbi Newman.

The Newman family sold their house and planned to live in a camper on Bobbi's parent's property. After the storm passed, the Newmans went to check on the camper and found it flipped on its top.

"We bought this camper to live in. We have to be out of our house in two weeks, and this is what we were going to live in for seven months," Newman said. "It hadn't even been there a full day yet."

No one from the family was injured during the storm.

"All this can be replaced. We're just glad that we are all together, and it's a sad situation with the pandemic going on, but we're glad to be alright," said the homeowner's daughter Leighann Reed.