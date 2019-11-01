Storms knock out power, cell service and land lines in Logan County

Cleanup is still underway after powerful storms swept through Wednesday, leaving thousands without power and many without cell service and unable to use land lines.

In Logan County, West Virginia, more than 1,500 people still don't have power as of Friday evening. The storm knocked cell service out for much of the county, as well as land lines.

The Logan Fire Department says they were extremely busy with calls Wednesday.

"Once the storm rolled through here, I guess it was about 1:30 or 2 yesterday, we had seven calls simultaneously just out of our station," said Logan Fire Department Chief Scott Beckett. "It was a little bit of a situation. And countywide, I don't know how many calls they ran. They probably ran 60 or 70 countywide. They were still running them last night with trees on power lines and trees falling on houses and different issues."

The storm was so powerful that it knocked the top half of the wall of a brick building down along Enterprise Road.

Crews say they received several calls of trees on power lines and across roadways. One tree even fell on top of a truck along Old Logan Road. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

"It took us about an hour, hour and a half to get that cleared up," Beckett said. "At the same time, we were running six other calls simultaneously and then on the back side of it we lose internet and phone system."

Fire crews say if you find yourself without cell service or land line and you need 911, go to your nearest fire station or EMS station.

Trees were still falling throughout the county on Friday. Another tree fell on Old Logan Road, but crews were able to clear it quickly.

Crews say some of the issues could last into the weekend.