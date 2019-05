Severe storms knocked out power to nearly ten-thousand customers Friday in West Virginia.

Appalachian Power reported about 9,800 customers without power, as of 4:30 p.m.

Here are the power outage numbers by county:

Cabell had 3,397 customers without power. Fayette had 2,095, Kanawha had 1,838 and Putnam had 1,333.

There were scattered outages in other parts of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

