Storms rip roof off building in central W.Va.

Strong storms moved through our region early Wednesday morning and brought rain, lightning, hail and wind.

The roof was blown off the Burnsville Docks by strong storms early Wednesday morning.

Those combined to cause significant damage in the Burnsville area of Braxton County. One of the hardest hit areas was Burnsville Lake including Burnsville Docks, located right near the dam.

"It’s just way worse than the storms that we’ve had before, way worse," Myriah Miller said. "Every limb is bent except for this one. Every one of them. Pieces will have to be cut out, redone, re-welded, new floats, some boats were damaged and obviously our cover is damaged."

That cover was blown off more than half the dock it protected. Parts of the metal roof were scattered across the lake and even on a hillside a couple hundred yards away. Pieces of splintered wood were scattered across the ground. One flew through a window on a bathroom building while another flattened a parking sign.

"It just has to be some sort of tornado type that just drops down in certain areas because it did it here and it did it in town, but on the other end of the lake, none of it was touched," Miller said.

Miller said a couple of boats were damaged by the falling debris, but it would have been a lot worse if the marina was not closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one was at the marina when the storms hit around 4 a.m. and pushed the entire dock out of position.

A large ice cooler that is normally next to the main building was found stuck in the lake about 30 yards away. Next to the cooler was the main bridge that allows people down onto the dock. It's designed to just slide out of position in winds up to 60 mph, but it was completely ripped out of its concrete base by Wednesday's storm, Miller said.

"We are going to spend half of our season just picking up," Miller said. "Picking up and putting back together. Tomorrow, we will get a dumpster and we will pick up all of these pieces that we get out here, get a rolling magnet and try to get all of these screws and everything so it’s safe for people to even drive. It’s just start at the bottom and work your way back up."

Miller said treetops were snapped off and mixed in with the other debris from the storm. They began to survey the damage Wednesday afternoon and fished some boards out of the water, but know more damage will likely be done to the now unstable structure when another line of heavy storms is predicted to hit the area Thursday morning.