Stovetop Candied Pecans ingredients:

Sarah and Katie cook stovetop candied pecans in Studio 3.

1 tbsp maple syrup, pure

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 pinch salt

1 cup pecans

1 tbsp water

Stir together brown sugar, maple syrup, water and salt.

Heat over medium high heat until bubbly and sugar visibly dissolves.

Once the sugar dissolves, add the pecans.

Reduce to medium heat.

Continue to cook and stir constantly until syrup thickens and reduces, about 2 minutes

.

Do not remove from stove top until almost all liquid has reduced.

Immediately pour onto baking sheet and spread out with spoon.

Nuts will harden as they cool.

You can store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 weeks, in the fridge for 6 weeks, or you can freeze them for 3 months.

This recipe is from mamagourmand.com