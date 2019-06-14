Strangers save family from burning home

Two people are being called heroes after they saw a fire in a home as they were driving by, stopped, and kicked the door down to save the people inside.

The fire broke out at a home along Ellington Ct. in Westwood, Kentucky about 4 Friday morning.

Firefighters were called from across the area for mutual aid to help put the fire out.

The home was destroyed. The people inside were not hurt. There have been no reports of firefighter injuries.

The Red Cross is at the scene.

