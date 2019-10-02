Stray cat situation 'out of control' in Mason County

Even the most devout of animal lovers in Point Pleasant say the cat situation is out of control.

Mason County dog warden Jessi Hall says people's failure to get their pets spayed and neutered has led to a huge overpopulation of cats.

"We get told on a daily basis that cats are everywhere," Hall said.

"You can't sit and eat outside without a cat coming up and wanting to eat what you have," Dorenna Dowler said.

Freda Wolfingbarger recently stepped outside to find three kittens on her front porch, which she might've found more cute if that type of thing wasn't such a regular occurrence.

"I have to deal with the messes they make in my yard," she said.

Hall says as many as 100 strays have been spotted along North Main Street.

"They get into trash, they kill birds, they kill mice, and they kill bats," she said.

Hall says the county animal shelter was recently housing more than 70 cats, more than three times as many as what's supposed to be their capacity.

"If you get one kitten for your child because it's cute, but you don't do the right thing and have it spayed or neutered, we end up with 500 more because of that cat," Hall said, "or they roam the streets and become feral. A feral cat is something we can't touch. You can't do anything with them."

Hall says for a low cost, they can take people's cats to Help for Animals in Barboursville, where they can be spayed or neutered. She says they make the trip there on Tuesday mornings just about every week.

Hall says as of Wednesday, they are down to having 39 cats at the shelter, but that's still above what's supposed to be their capacity.

