April is Stress Awareness Month, and more specifically, Thursday is Stress Awareness Day.

Dr. Alok Trivedi on Studio 3.

This year, more than ever, with all the COVID-19 craziness going on, everyone should stop and assess their stress and well-being.

Dr. Alok Trivedi, a national stress reduction expert, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to go over simple ways everyone can reduce their stress during this pandemic.

Click here to visit Dr. Trivedi's website.