String of connected break-ins across Putnam and Kanawha counties

Investigators in Putnam and Kanawha counties are searching for suspects connected to several break-ins and burglaries across county lines.

Investigators say the man on the bike is a suspect in the thefts in Putnam and Kanawha counties in West Virginia.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several things stolen. The Red House area has been hit the hardest. Deputies say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property has been stolen.

Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office says several agencies are involved.

"At one residence that state police worked, they stole a couple vehicles, some 4-wheelers, they are stealing the normal guns and tools, anything of value that they can get rid of quick and pawn," Hayzlett said.

Homes, businesses and even churches have been hit by the thieves. Detectives say they believe there are at least two or three suspects working together to hit these places, and they have a good idea who is involved.

Hayzlett says several high-value items have been stolen, and this is why it is important to keep track of VIN or serial numbers.

"Let's just be honest, they are stealing these things to get rid of them and get money, and a lot of them end up in a pawn shop. Now to get these things back, we need serial numbers.So if you've got serial numbers on things written down and you can give it to us, then we can enter those items stolen in a national database."

Investigators have identified some of the people involved, but have not released any names yet. The picture attached is one of the theft suspects.

They are hoping to make some arrests in the next few days.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

