Striving for independence: Technology benefits Portsmouth man's quality of life

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities is seeking a levy renewal in the March 17 election.

Christopher Cooley shows off his remote support system that allows him to live independently.

The program supports about 650 individuals and families throughout their life -- people like Christopher Cooley who wanted to move out on his own and get a job to support himself.

His caseworker managed to set him up with remote support, the first of it's kind in the county.

"They call me and remind me to take my medicine," Cooley said.

Through computers, iPads, video cameras and other technology, Cooley is able to get help with anything.he might need.

He can ask a support team questions, check-in and they can provided an added layer of security if any alarms start to go off.

"Giving them that opportunity to prove that they can do it, no matter what," Cooley said.

Cooley's case manager says he's made great strides and is even inspiring others to set their own goals.

"He's advocating for other people with disabilities," said Tim Hunt. "Showing them how he went from living with his mom to now he's living on his own, paying his own bills and has his own job."

Cooley says he just wants others with disabilities to be given the same opportunities.

"When I go to a restaurant and see somebody working there that is disabled ... my heart melts because they're giving them a chance," Cooley said.

Since it's a renewal, there wouldn't be a tax increase.

On average, the waiver enrollment increases by 5 percent each year.

Theresa Rowland, a community opportunities coordinator and says "it's important to know what that dollar is going for."

The renewal is for a limited five-year term.

"This levy will enable us to continue providing these services that let individuals with disabilities achieve independence," Rowland said. "To have the ability to speak out for themselves. To live just like any typical individual in the community lives."

Lawrence County will also vote on a levy on March 17 after it was voted down in the November election.