Strong storms set to prowl again

After a very wet May (second wettest on record in Charleston) , it appears June is intent on not skipping a beat when it comes to rain. While Sunday’s scattered storm action missed Charleston and the greater Kanawha Valley, much of the Ohio and Big Sandy Valleys, including the River Cities of Huntington-Ashland-Ironton, did have a violent storm pass with a half inch of rain. You might say that is a sign of a wet June ahead.

Wednesday’s rains have been manageable with anywhere from a quarter to half an inch for many to a full inch for a few. The timing of the rain and rumbles of thunder putting the kibosh on afternoon pool plans. But for pools that stay open into the evening breaks to sun will sponsor the warmest temperatures of the day in the mid-70s.

By dusk a new line of gusty thunder squalls will be moving down from the Columbus-Cincinnati corridor to arrive in our region through midnight. The result will be a rather potent line of storms that will cross between 10pm and 2am. Armed with pockets of strong winds, torrents of rain and cannon shots of thunder, a fast and furious inch or more of rain will fill some storm drains in a matter of minutes leading to street flooding. Should the radar returns take on an archer’s bow shape, a zone of high wind reports could ensue. Given the flashes of lightning and strong nature of the winds with the most potent cells, power flickers or even outages are possible in spots.

So we will be back on storm watch after dark as the relentless wetness of May rolls into June.

