A structure fire has closed part of a road.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in Roane County.

According to dispatchers, the 1800 block of Charleston Road, also known as Route 119 is shut down.

Officials tell us the fire is out.

According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, the Gandeeville and Spencer units are responding to the fire at Cox's Auto Body.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.