Student left unattended on Putnam County school bus

A student was left unattended Tuesday morning on a Putnam County school bus, according to a Putnam County Schools spokesperson.

After being picked up from home, the student was left unattended on the bus for four minutes while the driver stopped at the main transportation center. That bus was headed to its final destination, Poca High School.

“Four minutes is admittedly unacceptable,” the school spokesperson wrote in a statement. “The school district immediately took appropriate action, including contacting the student’s mother who rightfully had concerns. The transportation department will, as a result of this incident, remind all school bus drivers of their continued requirements to complete a walk-through after every route. This is an isolated incident, but please know that it does not make it any less acceptable. Our bus operators and transportation aides work very hard each day to care for our children. They know an incident of this nature is inexcusable. Because this is a personnel matter, no further comments can be made at this time.”

