Student voices celebrated by Secretary of State

Students in Kentucky are being celebrated for using their voices to impact change.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes visited schools in Eastern Kentucky Thursday to honor two students who won cash prizes for their voter-awareness slogans. The students entered the annual contest organized by Grimes' office and beat out more than 1,000 other students with their slogan ideas.

Grimes first visited Harlan County to meet third-place winner Connor David Blevins at Rosspoint Elementary School. She then stopped by Duff-Allen Central Elementary in Floyd County to congratulate second-place winner Brock Horne.

At Duff-Allen Central, Grimes said the inclusion of young students in the political discussion is crucial.

"We are inspired each and every day by kids, just like Brock Horne, who are telling adults why they need to participate in this process," she said. "Especially in our elections that are coming up in May and in November."

Grimes said not only are the students the future but they should use their voices to create it.

Horne, a sixth-grader, won $600 for his slogan, "Educate, participate, legislate - make it count, rock the vote!" He said he learned about the legislative system last year and wanted to encourage and excite people about voting.

Blevins' slogan, "Equal citizens. Equal freedom. Equal choice. Equal duty," won the eighth-grader $200.

Grimes said she encourages voters to check out GoVoteKy.com for any voting questions.