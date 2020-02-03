Students fight back against tobacco use/vaping

Hundreds of middle and high school students chose to take a stand against smoking during an event Monday at the West Virginia Culture Center.

At Raze's Tobacco Free Day, students who were involved with the club were invited to the Capitol to educate themselves so they can, in turn, educate their peers on the dangers of tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Erin Ross, a Raze youth leader and a student at Capitol High School, says she wants her generation to be the one to end teen smoking.

According to the American Lung Association, 27.5 percent of young adults use e-cigarettes.

Ross said a lot of kids vape at her school, especially in the bathrooms during lunch.

"It’s not just flavored water, it’s not just a little teeny addition that I could get rid of when I wanted to. An addiction is not something you can wake up and think you’re going to stop," Ross said.

Teachers who escorted their students to the event say they want their students to be more aware of what vaping can do to their bodies.

Some teachers say their students don't think vaping is as dangerous as smoking because of the way e-cigarettes taste. Teachers say students think using e-cigarettes or "Juuling" makes them look cool.

"Me and my other classmates, we can get rid of it if we make people aware of it," Ross said.

