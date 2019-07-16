Students getting hands-on training at Charleston Police Department Junior Police & Leadership Academy

More than 30 middle school students in Kanawha County are seeing if they have what it takes to become a police officer.

More than 30 middle school students are attending the Fourth Charleston Police Department Junior Police and Leadership Academy at Capital High School.

This is a week-long program where students are getting hands-on lessons from police officers, learning different skills including the proper use of a firearm and how to fingerprint someone.

Officers say the academy fosters the important relationship between police and young people in the community.

"You've got to mold the minds while they're young," said Patrolman Travis Bailes with the Charleston Police Department. "This program is for middle school kids. So, it's good we get them at this age before they get into high school and really start making career choices, or developing their beliefs toward police and law enforcement in general."

The academy lasts all week and a graduation ceremony will be held Friday for the students that complete the program.