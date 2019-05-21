Students protest Catholic high school’s skirt ban

Students at a private Catholic school in California are furious after the school made a change to its dress code.

Cathedral Catholic High School in Carmel Valley made the announcement Friday. Students think the ban is unnecessary. (Source: KGTV/CNN VAN)

Cathedral Catholic High School announced Friday that girls will no longer be able to wear skirts.

Students have filed a petition in response to the sudden ban.

It's a call to decency or an immodest proposal depending on who you ask.

Students at the private school are aghast at the skirt embargo.

"I think that the ban is very sexist," said Lana Owad, a student at the school.

“Oh my gosh it is so bad right now,” said Mimi Cleary, another student.

“Everyone wants to leave Cathedral, and it’s like not the best.”

Cleary said the ban is definitely coming from the adults.

"No one wants the skirts going, like literally no one wants the skirts gone,” she said. “I think only the principal and teachers want the skirts gone."

In a letter sent to parents and students, the school said the dress code exists to foster a faith-based environment where students are focused on learning and not outward appearances. The school also said that they’ve issued thousands of hours of detention related to the lengths of girls’ skirts.

“We’ve had to have a tailor in the past because of the restriction of it we spend money on that we spent money on buying different skirts because because the van other styles,” said Riley Staal, a student at the school.

Students said their families have spent enough on uniforms and they should be able to present themselves how they feel comfortable.

“Everyone should just keep their eyes to themselves. They don’t have to be looking down at our skirts that’s not an issue,” Owad said. “I think guys get to wear pants girls get to wear skirts. It shouldn’t be banned.”

Under the ban, girls can wear pants, Bermuda shorts, or capri pants.

The school says girls aren't the only ones having dress code problems.

The administration says they will also be holding boys more accountable about their facial hair next year.

