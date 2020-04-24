Students surprised at home with unconventional prom night

Students following stay-at-home orders were treated to a special surprise.

Students from South Webster High were surprised at home with an unconventional prom night due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Friday night would've been prom night for students at South Webster High School. Social distancing guidelines meant no song and dance, but community members wanted to give those students, who are missing out on so much, something to smile about on what was supposed to be their special night.

"I had done some baby showers in a box, so I thought why not a prom in a box?" Margaret Allard, who organized the event, said. "We have all kinds of homemade items, and a lot of people have donated."

They filled 130 "prom boxes" with goodies and knick-knacks and collected bagged dinners from the Scioto Ribber. Community members made surprise deliveries to all the school's juniors and seniors at their homes.

"It's just important to show these kids even though they can't have their normal prom, and maybe not a normal graduation, we can try to make it a special occasion for them and show them how much the community loves and cares for them," Allard said.

"I'm really appreciative," South Webster senior Hannah Marshall said. "Obviously prom is a big deal, and we were all upset that we were going to miss out on it, so it obviously means a lot."

Students and school officials are hoping they can reschedule their actual prom for June or July.

