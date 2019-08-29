Students document life in West Virginia for Cornell University class

A man who once called West Virginia home returned to teach a new generation about the history of life in the Mountain State.

Professor Lee Adler returned to West Virginia with his Cornell University law students.

The immersion class gives the students a chance to interview people who've spent their lives working for the greater good.

WSAZ caught up with the class when they were learning from some of Professor Adler's friends at First Baptist Church in Charleston.

As a young lawyer, Adler came to West Virginia working to help widows with black lung claims. From there he worked on civil rights and criminal cases, mainly representing the poor in Appalachia.

He says it's important for his students to get out of the classrooms and into communities.

"Going through community centers, churches, etc. to learn really, the more accurate version of what is happening in the coalfields, as opposed to the negative stereotypes that are propagated because my time in West Virginia was the richest in my life," Professor Adler said.

The students' documentary will be compiled on a website.