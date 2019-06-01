Study: Violent video games linked to children handling firearms

Children who either played or watched a video game that included gun violence were more likely afterward to handle a gun and pull the trigger, a new study finds.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Ohio State University and published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers from Ohio State studied 220 children who played video games involving gun violence, sword violence or no violence.

Those who played games with some kind of violence were more likely to touch a real but disabled handgun.

Researchers say they also handled the weapon longer and pulled the trigger more times, at themselves or others.

Experts say gun owners should always safely secure their firearms and reduce children's exposure to violent video games.