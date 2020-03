Suddenlink is offering free Altice Advantage Internet, where available, for 60 days to any household that has a student from K-12 and/or college.

The service is for students who are displaced due to school closures and do not have internet access at home.

After the free 60 days, those affected can choose to either cancel the service or keep it as a regular paying customer.

You can contact Suddenlink at (888) 633-0030,