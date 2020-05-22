Summer learning opportunities offered for W.Va. students

The COVID-19 pandemic has flipped school systems across the nation upside down as many children have been out of school for months. To combat this, the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Virtual School are offering free online classes.

For middle and high school students there are a couple of different options for students.

Summer School:

The West Virginia Virtual School is waiving all the fees for middle and high school 2020 school options, the Department of Education says.

Students who are in "original- credit courses" and are unable to finished can continue through July 31.

All summer courses should be completed by July 31.

Credit Recovery:

"The West Virginia Virtual school will offer free credit recovery through a program called On Target West Virginia for students who have failed credits."

The department says this is for this school year only, and a student has to have been failing a course as of March 13, 2020, to qualify.

All credit recovery classes will end on July 31.

But State Superintendent Clayton Burch says its really important for younger children to focus on reading. That's where the summer reading program comes in.

This summer, kindergartners and first-graders all around the state will receive a box of books for free. This is through a partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and Marshall University's June Harless Center. There are plans of engagement resources that will be accompanied by the books.

West Virginia Department officials say they will release more details next week. For more information: CLICK HERE.