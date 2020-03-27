Summer arrives early

The last weekend of March has arrived, this time coincident with the COVID-19 pandemic. Weather-wise conditions will be more typical of June with 1 notable exception; namely an appearance from the March Lion.

Saturday’s weather will trend toward a tropical paradise clime with ample sunshine (SPF 30 please), a gusty southwestern breeze and temperatures rising into the 80s. Along with the sun and wind comes a soaring in tree pollen levels. So while outdoor exercise is recommended (adhering to the 6 foot SOCIAL DISTANCING DIAMETER), be prepared for the typical hay fever symptoms of the season to kick in. A raspy throat, runny nose (clear stream) and itchy eyes are likely especially when you walk into the wind.

While a shower is possible in a few locations on Saturday (most areas dry) the next risk of rain will hold off until dawn on Sunday when a gusty thunders-squall will be passing. The amount of rain that falls will be measured because the duration of rain may be less than 1 hour.

The stars of the show on Sunday will be the strong afternoon sunshine and the frisky winds which will be consistent at 15-25 with gusts to 35 even 40mph. Highs in the 70s once again supporting lots of tree pollen transport.

