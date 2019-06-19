Summer camp lets kids experience circuits, crime scenes

GEAR UP East Kentucky and Pike County Schools are working together to give students a summer to remember.

From circuits to crime scenes, Pike County STEM camp gets creative juices flowing.

Safia Sword, college and career navigator with Berea College Partners for Education, said the camps are a way to keep the kids active and engaged.

"This is a way for them to enjoy friendship and bonding, but at the same time getting a fun learning experience," Sword said.

While there are many different camps offered in Pike County this summer, one that began Tuesday at East Ridge High School as a partnership with the area Family Resource Youth Services Centers has a unique twist.

Students from East Ridge's three feeder schools were invited to participate in STEM camp Tuesday morning, where they used STEM circuitry principals to build their own robots and LED flowers.

"If we can get their creative juices flowing, then that means they're much more engaged, better students," Sword said. "Maybe one day they're going to be scientists, entrepreneurs, inventors."

Now that they have solved the flow of electricity, they are moving on to a new challenge: solving crimes.

Representatives from The Challenger Center will join the camp Wednesday and Thursday to put on a forensics camp. The camp will allow students to look at DNA and blood analysis techniques, as they work on crime scene investigation.

"It's real-life CSI," Sword said.

She said the camp is still open to new enrollment for Wednesday and Thursday. Any student entering grades 6 through 9 who is interested in attending should drop in Wednesday, or is encouraged to reach out to Safia.Sword@berea.edu or MullinsM2@berea.edu.