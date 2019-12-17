VIDEO | Release at Summersville Lake Dam

As our region gets hit with a wave of wet weather, the U.S.Army Corps of Engineers has released water from Summersville Lake Tuesday.

The Corps also released dramatic slow motion video as it turned loose on the Summersville Lake Dam.

As of Tuesday, the lake elevation is 1580.32 ft. above sea level which is 5 ft. above winter pool.

The outflow stage is 14.84 ft. which is 7,740 cubic feet per second. The outflow increase to approximately 9,500 cubic feet per second by 10:00 a.m.