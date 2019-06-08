‘Sunday brunch bill’ takes effect Sunday

A new state law will go into effect this weekend, allowing businesses to serve alcohol on Sundays.

The state Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice approved Senate Bill 561 — “the Sunday brunch bill” — during the regular legislative session.

The law allows hotels, restaurants, stadiums and one-time events to begin selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Distilleries, mini-distilleries, wineries, farm wineries and resident brewers can also offer on-site samples beginning at 10 a.m. Bottle sales cannot be made until 1 p.m.