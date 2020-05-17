Sunday's Ohio COVID-19 data below three week trend

Though more than 400 cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Ohio, the numbers are well below the three week average of cases reported a day.

Data shows 449 new cases Sunday, which is below the average of 570 over the last 21 days. The total number of cases stands at 27,923.

The death toll also rose, but the increase was also below the average.

Fifteen deaths were reported Sunday, which is less than the average of 43 reported a day.

As of Sunday, 1,625 Ohioans have died from COVID-19.