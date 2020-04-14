School district cancels proms, schedules back-up graduation dates

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With senior commencement ceremonies originally set to take place next month and schools statewide closed, the Superintendent of Wayne County Schools is announcing a back-up plan.
If the closure of schools in the State of West Virginia continues or if social distancing guidelines are extended through the month of May, graduation ceremonies at all three high schools in the county will be postponed.
The Board of Education and staff at Spring Valley High School, Tolsia High School, and Wayne High School say they are committed to ensuring all graduating seniors participate in a graduation ceremony.
If graduation is delayed, graduation ceremonies will be reschedule for the following dates:
School leaders say later dates will be considered if the COVID-19 virus prevents ceremonies from occurring in June.
Other spring activities including prom cannot take place during a school closure or while social distancing guidelines are in effect.
Superintendent of Wayne County Schools Todd Alexander says it is necessary to cancel prom events for all three high schools originally scheduled to take place in early to mid-May.
Alexander says it is unlikely that any spring events will occur due to the possibility of an extended school closure and the likelihood of social distancing guidelines continuing through the summer months.