School district cancels proms, schedules back-up graduation dates

With senior commencement ceremonies originally set to take place next month and schools statewide closed, the Superintendent of Wayne County Schools is announcing a back-up plan.

If the closure of schools in the State of West Virginia continues or if social distancing guidelines are extended through the month of May, graduation ceremonies at all three high schools in the county will be postponed.

The Board of Education and staff at Spring Valley High School, Tolsia High School, and Wayne High School say they are committed to ensuring all graduating seniors participate in a graduation ceremony.

If graduation is delayed, graduation ceremonies will be reschedule for the following dates:

Tolsia High School: June 25, 2020

Spring Valley High School: June 27, 2020