Superintendent gives statement on former employees charged with sexual abuse

It's been roughly two weeks since two former employees of Braxton County Schools have been charged with sexual abuse of teenagers.

Superintendent Kathy Hypes spoke with WSAZ after the Braxton County Board Meeting on Tuesday.

Superintendent Kathy Hypes says they were both formerly employed at the Braxton County Middle School. One was a teacher, and the other was the girls basketball coach.

According to the criminal complaint, Tiffany Balis, 38, was babysitting a 17-year-old when the inappropriate contact happened at her home Click here for that full story.

The other former employee, Tyler Hembree, 26, was allegedly pursuing a relationship with a then 15-year-old girl, Click here for that full story.

While Superintendent Hypes said she couldn't discuss specifics of the cases, she did say they do not take situations like these lightly.

"Anytime that there is an allegation made against an employee, it's taken very seriously," Hypes told WSAZ. "We immediately start our thorough investigation, questioning students, other employees, parents or other family members."

Hypes also says the safety of the children is and always will be their primary concern.

"Be, rest assured, that any issues that we have within our school system that we due diligence and we take them very serious. We are working with children and children are our focus."

Troopers say Hembree is out on a $5,000 cash bond. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority, Balis is not a current inmate in the jail system.