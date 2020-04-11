Supplies dwindling at West Virginia nursing homes amid virus

A trade group leader says West Virginia nursing homes could run out of masks, gloves and medical gowns in as soon as two weeks.

West Virginia Health Care Association CEO Marty Wright said Friday that the supply of equipment to protect against coronavirus infections is dwindling as facilities rush to buy gear in a chaotic national market with skyrocketing markups and delayed shipments.

He said he’s heard stories of masks that once cost less than a dollar now going for $5, facilities being supplemented by homemade items and nursing homes reaching out to overseas vendors.

