Supporting businesses during coronavirus pandemic

The City of Charleston released a statement Wednesday saying that while West Virginia Governor Jim Justice closed in-person dining for the next two weeks, the city says carry-out and delivery are still options.

Along with dining rooms being closed, Governor Justice closed all gyms, health and recreation centers.

In the statement, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says, “While we must remain vigilant and continue social distancing practices, we must also support our local businesses. Many folks are coming up with creative solutions to serve our communities.”