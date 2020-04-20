Parade supports high school seniors during COVID-19 crisis

Graduating high school is the moment every senior works toward. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many may not have the chance to walk across the stage.

Teri Douglas, the event organizer, said she picked the time 8:20 p.m. to do the parade because that is 20:20 in military hours.

"I mean, that’s what you always look forward to as a senior in high school; it just really sucks," said Todd Douglas, a senior at Riverside High School.

"In the blink of an eye everything you’ve been working towards (is) just gone," said senior Jacob Petry. "It’s just depressing and frustrating."

But on Monday, April 20, at 8:20 p.m. which is 20:20 in military hours, Teri Douglas, Todd's mom, organized a way to celebrate and support the graduation milestone for the Riverside seniors.

"My heart breaks for these kids," Teri Douglas told WSAZ. "I know how I feel as a parent of a senior. I can’t imagine how they feel."

She said the idea came after seeing something similar done in another state and hearing a quote from State Superintendent Clayton Burch.

"(He said) 'we have to give our kids hope' so that’s what I wanted to do, (Monday) was to give our kids hope, especially our seniors."

So dozens of cars lined up, blared their horns and flooded Riverside High School -- all in support of the class of 2020.

"It’s hard but life happens, you got to move on," said Todd Douglas.

Teri Douglas said no one congregated during the event, and everyone stayed in their vehicles to practice social distancing.