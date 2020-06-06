Supreme Court delays federal prison inmates' release in Ohio

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted the federal government’s request to delay the release of medically vulnerable inmates at a federal prison in eastern Ohio where hundreds have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued the brief order Thursday evening staying earlier rulings until the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules in the matter.

The Supreme Court last month denied the government’s request, mainly on procedural grounds. The government appealed again.

Sotomayor handles emergency appeals from Ohio.

More than 800 medically vulnerable inmates are at the Elkton, Ohio, prison, where nine have died.