Supreme Court leaves Kentucky's ultrasound law in place

The U.S. Supreme Court has left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions.

The justices did not comment Monday in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on behalf of Kentucky's lone abortion clinic.

The ACLU argued that “display and describe” ultrasound laws violate physicians' speech rights.

The ACLU said the Supreme Court “has rubber-stamped extreme political interference in the doctor-patient relationship.”

The federal appeals court in Cincinnati upheld the Kentucky law, but its sister court in Richmond, Virginia, struck down a similar measure in North Carolina.