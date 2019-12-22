Surveillance footage shows man taking donation jar from Pikeville Taco Bell

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department are investigating a donation jar theft caught on surveillance camera.

"At the end of the day, we're just trying to recover the amount, I think it was $150 that was raised for this kid. It was a co-worker's child," Officer Joseph Slone pointed out.

It happened Thursday inside a Taco Bell.

Officials believe the donation jar was for an employee's child.

Many know the holiday season is usually known as a time for giving.

"Around the holiday season, you'll see a lot of these crimes increase," said Officer Joseph Slone.

However, some take advantage of those asking for donations.

"His behavior the whole time was suspicious," Officer Slone pointed out.

Officials said surveillance footage from inside the restaurant shows one man taking a donation jar.

"The male took the donation jar, concealed it. He noticed that one of the employees was close to him and he puts it back up on the counter," Slone explained.

After the employee leaves, you can see a man, who police believe to be Jeremiah Vance, taking this opportunity to put the jar back in his pants and walk away.

Slone said this is not the police department's first encounter with Vance.

"Through the investigation, I talked with detective Bruce Collins who made earlier contact with Vance and another man after a complaint of suspicious activity at a nearby McDonald's," Slone recalled.

Detective Collins informed Officer Slone that employees of McDonald's believed Vance was trying to get another customer's receipt in order to return to try to get free food.

"He was also seen on surveillance at Taco Bell removing tickets or receipts from the cashier counter at one of the registers prior to taking the jar," Slone pointed out.

Officer Slone told WYMT this type of crime is heartbreaking but it is even more sad during this time of the year.

"You kind of have to see that they put themselves in this situation and they have to face the consequences," said Slone.

Officials said there is an active warrant for Vance's arrest.

We have reached out to Taco Bell for further comment but have not received a call back.

Anyone with information can contact the Pikeville Police Department at 606-437-6236. Keep in mind, you can remain anonymous.

