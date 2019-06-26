Surviving the heat without power

Thousands are still without power in Kanawha County after Monday's tornado. That means they do not have air conditioning or even fans to keep cool during this heat.

"It's extreme, but you know, just keep plenty of water, plenty of fluid in you, you're okay," electrical crew foreman Matthew Hobbs said. "Sometimes you just have to take a break, sit in the shade for a little bit."

Hobbs' crew was one of 500 to be called to Kanawha from around the region to expedite the power restoration process. That can't come fast enough for Savannah Kirk and her family.

"It's been pretty hot and we haven't had any power, so luckily our neighbors have been there, so we have been able to go over there," Kirk said. "Other than that, it reached between 90 and 100 degrees in our house, but we went to the pool yesterday, so that was big relief."

Kirk's neighbors have set up an extension cord across the road to allow a few fans and a light to run in her house. She said this reminds her a lot of the derecho when power was knocked out for more than a week.

"The hardest part is probably that a lot of these lines, the trees and stuff has got overgrown, and the terrain, there is a lot of manual labor back in the right of ways having to climb," Hobbs said. "Doing things the manual old fashioned way, and traffic is also an issue in the area."