Suspect arrested after home burglary

Police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into an Ironton, Ohio home early Saturday morning.

Ironton Police were called to a home on the 800 block of South 5th Street after the homeowners said someone took several items.

Police were able to get surveillance video of a suspect they were familiar with. He was seen going through the house, garage and cars, police said.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department and Ironton Police found and arrested Phillip O'dell, 43, of Ironton on Saturday evening.

O'dell is charged with felony burglary. He is being held at the Lawrence County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.