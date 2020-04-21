Car stolen from pizza restaurant

A person has been arrested after stealing a car from a pizza restaurant.

It happened Monday around 11:50 in New Boston.

New Boston Police officers responded to a call at Papa John's where one of their delivery drivers had their car stolen out front of the business. They say the car had the keys inside and was running.

NBPD, the Scioto County Sheriff''s Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol worked together and tracked the vehicle throughout the county for over an hour.

Officers were able to find the vehicle at a residence on Kulp Road in Scioto County. When officials approached the car, police say the suspect driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run into the woods.

A New Boston Police officer, Landon Hutchinson, was able to chase him down and take him into custody. He was assisted by Capt. Deerfield.

Police say Shannon Johnston, 41, of Ross County, was arrested. They say Johnston has a long criminal history of arrests.

The stolen vehicle was recovered. The victim left his wallet in the vehicle and it was given back to him.

It was also Officer Hutchinson's first day on the job as a police officer.