Suspect charged with attempted assault on a police officer

A suspect is in jail, awaiting a court appearance, after police say he ran from an officer and fired gunshots in his direction.

Wellston Police Chief John Robinson says his office received a call at about 6:15 Monday morning about a disturbance.

An officer tried to speak to a man near the 1100 block of South Ohio Avenue. The man tried to get away and ran between houses and into an overgrown area.

Robinson says the officer chased the suspect. During the pursuit, the officer "heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the direction of the suspect." Police could not find the man, though.

Police identified the suspect as John Cody Cantrell, of Jackson, Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service's Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team helped the Wellston Police Department locate and arrest Cantrell. Investigators took him into custody without incident in the 1400 block of South Delaware Avenue.

Cantrell was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility. He is expected to be arraigned this week.

"We would like to thank every organization involved in the SOFAST Task Force, as well as the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Municipal Court Probation Department," Robinson stated in a press release.