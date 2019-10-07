Suspect facing charges in shooting originally reported as suicide

More than a year after a young man's death was reported as a suicide, a suspect is facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

A grand jury indicted David Jakob Moore on charges of involuntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment.

Moore is facing charges in connection with the death of Steven Parker Weekley.

According to the indictment, Moore shot a gun toward Weekley on May 9, 2018, hitting and killing the victim. It happened at an apartment in the 800 block of 11th Avenue.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial tells WSAZ the shooting was originally reported as a suicide, but police thoroughly investigate every death. Dial says they presented their findings to the grand jury.

Moore is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the Cabell County Courthouse.

