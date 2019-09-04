Suspect in custody after police find missing child with possible connection to Ashland, Kentucky

A suspect is in custody after investigators found a missing child in Harrison County, West Virginia.

911 officials told our sister station WDTV they are checking to see if the child is from Ashland, Kentucky. Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley tells WSAZ his department is working with authorities in Harrison County on the case.

WDTV reports police found a man with the child in Harrison County, West Virginia Wednesday morning. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene just after 10 a.m. on Anmoore Road including the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Anmoore Police, and Nutter Fort Police.

The child was found safe and taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not released any other information about the suspect, other than the fact that he was driving a red tractor trailer cab.

