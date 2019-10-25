Suspect in custody after violent NYC subway attack caught on camera

An alleged subway menace is now in custody after a violent attack in a station in New York City.

The video shows the suspect shoving a woman who goes face-first against a subway train. (Source: WCBS via CNN)

The suspect is seen on camera shoving an innocent bystander head-first against a subway car.

The video shows the suspect, who police identified as Isaiah Thompson, lunging at two men. He then shoves a woman who goes face-first against a subway train at the DeKalb Avenue station in Brooklyn around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The person who took the video says the victim left without getting help, but the suspect fled into the subway tunnel.

Police say Thompson has now been charged with menacing and assault.

The 23-year-old is no stranger to the law. He’s been arrested at least 18 times since 2017, including last May for exposing himself on a C-train at West 14th Street and allegedly pulling a train’s emergency brake causing massive delays systemwide.

In that time, surveillance video also showed Thompson recklessly riding outside on the back of a 2-train.

Metropolitan Transit Authority President Andy Byford says he wants Thompson banned from the system.

Last year, he was seen hanging onto the side of a C-train and another time, he was accused of a slashing inside a train station.

These attacks are some of many that have happened to MTA passengers this year.

"More resources are being put in the subways. We also know in terms of the MTA overall, crime has been driven down for years and years,” said New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

New York Police Department numbers show in the last month there have been 206 transit crimes, up 5.6% from 195 last year. Compared to nine years ago, transit crimes are up nearly 12%.

Copyright 2019 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.