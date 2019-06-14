Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes after multi-county chase

A suspect in a stolen vehicle crashed after a multi-county chase Friday.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ the pursuit started on Route 10.

A sheriff's deputy chased the driver to the Lincoln County line. That's where a West Virginia State Police trooper started pursuing the suspect.

The suspect was eventually arrested after crashing in West Hamlin.

The West Hamlin mayor says the suspect hit a city police vehicle, but the officer is OK and the vehicle only has minor damage.

We're told no officers were hurt. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not released the driver's name yet. We are working to confirm more details including his charges.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.