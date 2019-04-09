Suspect rescued and flown to hospital after police chase

First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to pull a driver from a stolen vehicle after a chase in Ironton.

Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner tells WSAZ someone reported a stolen vehicle at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers later spotted the vehicle along Route 93. When police tried to pull the driver over, a chase began.

The suspect eventually crashed at about 10:30 a.m. just outside of Ironton city limits on Ben Howell Road.

Police say the driver was thrown from the vehicle and had to be flown to the hospital.

A name has not been released yet.